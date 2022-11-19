Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

