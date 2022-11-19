HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. HI has a market capitalization of $115.57 million and $742,800.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238963 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04183815 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $942,082.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.