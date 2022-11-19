Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

