HireQuest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several brokerages recently commented on HQI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HireQuest by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

