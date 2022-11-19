HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.02

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 104005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75. The firm has a market cap of C$247.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

