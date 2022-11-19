Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

