Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.53. 2,974,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

