HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

