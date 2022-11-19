HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

HMCO opened at $10.05 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 60.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

