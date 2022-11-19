Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0899 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $78.30 million and $2.70 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00569563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.30 or 0.29666873 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

