HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $2.51 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

