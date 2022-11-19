IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 2.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 77,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 111,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.