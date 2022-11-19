Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.