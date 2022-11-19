Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 620,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 195,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

INFY stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

