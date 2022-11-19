Insider Buying: Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Insider Buys 205,589 Shares of Stock

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick bought 205,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.07 ($11,728.23).
Kent Swick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Kent Swick acquired 1,050,000 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$199,500.00 ($133,892.62).
Orexplore Technologies Price Performance
Orexplore Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Orexplore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orexplore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.