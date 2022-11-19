Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,242.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $8,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

