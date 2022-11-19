Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $115,299.65 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Model N Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Model N stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.