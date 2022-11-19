Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $115,299.65 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

