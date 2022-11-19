Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $502.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $538.16.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.57. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

