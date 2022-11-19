IOTA Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $618.93 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013422 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000150 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
