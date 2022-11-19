iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.91

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and traded as high as $44.91. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 4,283 shares trading hands.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 6.01% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

