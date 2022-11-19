IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

About IQVIA

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $213.78 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.