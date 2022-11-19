iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.75. 39,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 52,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

