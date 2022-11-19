iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.75. 2,838,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

