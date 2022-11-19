iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.94. Approximately 422,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,367% from the average daily volume of 28,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.
