iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 457,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,794 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 219,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 9,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

