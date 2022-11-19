iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,151 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

