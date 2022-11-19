iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.11 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a one year low of C$49.98 and a one year high of C$50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.04.

