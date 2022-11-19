iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

TSE:CMR opened at C$50.11 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.98 and a 12 month high of C$50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.04.

Featured Stories

