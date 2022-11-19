iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

MEAR opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

Featured Articles

