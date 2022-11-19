iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.46 and last traded at C$29.68. 10,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 24,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.72.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.22.
