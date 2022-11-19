iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 143.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TIP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. 1,851,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.