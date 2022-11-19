ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.59

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.59 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 75.37 ($0.89). ITV shares last traded at GBX 73.96 ($0.87), with a volume of 6,600,735 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 160 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.66) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.23.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,792.76).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

