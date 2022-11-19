Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Up 2.6 %

COK stock opened at €28.80 ($29.69) on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($23.75) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($66.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.02.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.