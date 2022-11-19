Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 44.3% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and $81,565.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,627.22 or 1.00029287 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010834 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0395644 USD and is down -30.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,134.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.