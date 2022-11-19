JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.20

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 126.80 ($1.49). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.48), with a volume of 701,537 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.99. The company has a market capitalization of £840.14 million and a P/E ratio of 409.68.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

