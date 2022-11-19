Jonathan Young Acquires 100,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Young bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($32,885.91).

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and 65% interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

