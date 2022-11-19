JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 160

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

