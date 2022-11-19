Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target Raised to €29.00 at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to €29.00 ($29.90) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JGHHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

