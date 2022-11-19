JUNO Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $137.13 million and approximately $558,783.55 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,825,564 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

