K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Insider Activity at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$442,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,130. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$335,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,158,898.51. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$442,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,130.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

