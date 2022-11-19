Kadant Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $192.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.