Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

