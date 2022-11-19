Keel Point LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

