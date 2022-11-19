Keel Point LLC Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

