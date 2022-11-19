Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.81-$1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

