Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,110 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 17,351,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,194,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

