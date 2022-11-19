King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $116,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

EL stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.46. 2,460,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

