King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $200,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $79.73. 6,106,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,734. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

