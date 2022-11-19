King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,079 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $80,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.61. 1,447,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

