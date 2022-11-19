Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($7.87) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kistos Stock Performance
KIST opened at GBX 402 ($4.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 445.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87. The company has a market cap of £333.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 318 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($7.81).
About Kistos
